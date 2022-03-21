PlotX (PLOT) Market Cap Reaches $5.83 Million

PlotX (PLOT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, PlotX has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for $0.0880 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges. PlotX has a market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $229,497.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlotX Profile

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

