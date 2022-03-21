Polyient Games Governance Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,829.00 (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $35.16 or 0.00085489 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $703,127.18 and approximately $4,829.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00036489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00109164 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

