Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Down 8.4%

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) dropped 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.43. Approximately 11,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,228,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,130,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,574,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,354,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,661,000 after buying an additional 512,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,116,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,775,000 after buying an additional 122,142 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,751,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,326,000 after buying an additional 1,307,466 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

