Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on POSH. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.20.

NASDAQ POSH opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.31. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $122,988 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Poshmark by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,804 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 373,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Poshmark by 452.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,669 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 75,076 shares in the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Poshmark in the fourth quarter worth about $16,549,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Poshmark by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,845 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 46,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Poshmark by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

