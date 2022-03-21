Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.390-$2.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PRIM traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,277. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 31,841 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primoris Services (Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.