Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $142 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.55 million.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $45.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $143.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,743,000 after acquiring an additional 30,599 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at $997,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 17,767 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

