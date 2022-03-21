ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Holdings Raised by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 622,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,234 shares during the period. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged makes up approximately 11.1% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $46,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after acquiring an additional 59,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 55.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 849,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,984,000 after acquiring an additional 302,631 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Shares of IGHG stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.84. 248,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.16.

