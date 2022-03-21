ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €22.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($19.89) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.98) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.90 ($16.37) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.19) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ProSiebenSat.1 Media has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.39 ($20.21).

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €11.89 ($13.06) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €13.13 and its 200-day moving average is €14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of €9.69 ($10.65) and a 12-month high of €19.00 ($20.88).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

