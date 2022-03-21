Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PMM)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by 1.8% over the last three years.

NYSE:PMM opened at $7.20 on Monday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $8.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMM. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

