Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PMM)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by 1.8% over the last three years.
NYSE:PMM opened at $7.20 on Monday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $8.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.46.
About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.