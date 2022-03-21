PVH (NYSE:PVH) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PVH. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $83.73 on Friday. PVH has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.75 and a 200-day moving average of $103.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,733,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of PVH by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,125,000 after purchasing an additional 761,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,130,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,961,000 after purchasing an additional 577,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of PVH by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,161,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,411,000 after purchasing an additional 522,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

