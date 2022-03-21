Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for RumbleON, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for RumbleON in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. B. Riley also issued estimates for RumbleON’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.00. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.43) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RMBL. Wedbush reduced their price objective on RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RumbleON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

RMBL opened at $37.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $559.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.67. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RumbleON by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 46,008 shares in the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 4th quarter worth $7,109,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of RumbleON by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 4th quarter worth $1,506,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

