Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for SentinelOne Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for SentinelOne in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.26). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SentinelOne’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on S. BTIG Research decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

SentinelOne stock opened at $40.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.46. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $29.30 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,225 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,713 shares during the period. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $132,295,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,323,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,338,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $2,690,544.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,116 shares of company stock valued at $13,560,373. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

