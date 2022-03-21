Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Issued By B. Riley

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). B. Riley also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.35 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.88.

CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Monday. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

In other news, Director Cody Slater purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,695,908. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $25,723.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

