Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.38 Million

Analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) to announce $132.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.13 million and the highest is $132.76 million. Q2 posted sales of $116.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $578.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $578.21 million to $580.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $687.31 million, with estimates ranging from $684.84 million to $690.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In other news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $342,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $475,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Q2 by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 64.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

QTWO traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.60. The stock had a trading volume of 618,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Q2 has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $110.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.00.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

