Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Lifted by Analyst

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) – Raymond James upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.05.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$16.54 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$13.54 and a 12 month high of C$18.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -117.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

