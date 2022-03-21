RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.72. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

