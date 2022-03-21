Raymond James Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.50.

Dollar General stock opened at $229.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $178.66 and a 12 month high of $240.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

