Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of RTX traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,622,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $74.63 and a 1-year high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

