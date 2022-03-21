RChain (REV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $666,025.00

RChain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. RChain has a total market cap of $49.90 million and $666,025.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RChain has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0778 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RChain Coin Profile

RChain is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 641,490,831 coins. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling RChain

