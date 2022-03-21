Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,750 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $12,182.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $11,660.00.

On Friday, March 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $11,440.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $12,155.00.

On Friday, February 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $11,522.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37. Reading International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reading International in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Reading International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

