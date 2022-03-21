Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.66. Ready Capital reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.58. 867,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,845. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $90,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.