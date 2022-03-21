Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.47) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $24.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.39. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $40.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.
