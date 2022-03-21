Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.47) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $24.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.39. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 559.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

