Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,491.20 ($32.40).

A number of brokerages have commented on REL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($29.91) to GBX 2,670 ($34.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($34.01) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,605 ($33.88) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,892 ($37.61) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($29.56), for a total value of £315,196.91 ($409,878.95).

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 2,308 ($30.01) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £44.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,759.50 ($22.88) and a one year high of GBX 2,451 ($31.87). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,241.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,263.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 35.50 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.63%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

