Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives $50.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of REPL opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.39 and a quick ratio of 23.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.24. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $40.22.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $254,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,299,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,219,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,016,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,142,000 after purchasing an additional 263,509 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after purchasing an additional 189,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 650,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 158,864 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

