Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $15,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,935,028,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,200,000 after buying an additional 255,913 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,258,000 after buying an additional 631,630 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,746,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,162,404,000 after buying an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,222,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.69.

ALGN opened at $442.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $483.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.00. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.62 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

