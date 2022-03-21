Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $16.93 Million Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.33% of Avient worth $16,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Avient by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Avient by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Avient by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Avient by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $51.20 on Monday. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

