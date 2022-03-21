Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $17,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1,822.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $108.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.81 and a fifty-two week high of $135.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IHS Markit ( NYSE:INFO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

IHS Markit Company Profile (Get Rating)

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.