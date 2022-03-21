REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $614.04 Million

Brokerages expect that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) will report $614.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $636.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $597.76 million. REV Group posted sales of $643.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.44 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REVG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in REV Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in REV Group by 94.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in REV Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in REV Group by 13,784.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:REVG opened at $13.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $849.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51. REV Group has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $22.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

