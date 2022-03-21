Reviewing Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Customers Bancorp and International Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp 0 2 4 0 2.67 International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $74.80, indicating a potential upside of 31.41%. Given Customers Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Customers Bancorp and International Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp 36.64% 32.38% 1.84% International Bancshares 40.93% 11.19% 1.64%

Risk & Volatility

Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Bancshares has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of International Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of International Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Customers Bancorp and International Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp $858.75 million 2.18 $314.65 million $8.85 6.43 International Bancshares $620.43 million 4.38 $253.92 million $3.87 11.08

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than International Bancshares. Customers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats International Bancshares on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Customers Bancorp (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, D.C., and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies. The BankMobile segment focuses on high-tech digital banking and disbursement services to consumers, students and the under banked nationwide, along with Banking as a Service offerings with existing and potential white label partners. The company was founded on April 7, 2010 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

About International Bancshares (Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards, safety deposit boxes, collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. As of February 28, 2022, the company had 170 branch facilities and 263 ATMs serving 76 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

