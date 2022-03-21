Reviewing Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) & Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) and Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Farmers National Banc pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Norwood Financial pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Norwood Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Farmers National Banc and Norwood Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers National Banc 0 0 1 0 3.00 Norwood Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.37%. Given Farmers National Banc’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than Norwood Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Norwood Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers National Banc 33.35% 16.07% 1.79% Norwood Financial 31.38% 12.40% 1.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Norwood Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers National Banc $154.65 million 3.75 $51.84 million $1.80 9.47 Norwood Financial $79.39 million 2.94 $24.92 million $3.03 9.41

Farmers National Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial. Norwood Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers National Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.0% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats Norwood Financial on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers National Banc (Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans. The Trust segment offers personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, employee benefit plans, and retirement services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Canfield, OH.

About Norwood Financial (Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.