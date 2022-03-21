Reviewing LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for PAVmed and LENSAR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PAVmed
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|LENSAR
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
Profitability
This table compares PAVmed and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PAVmed
|N/A
|-108.12%
|-76.90%
|LENSAR
|-56.88%
|-32.96%
|-27.94%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares PAVmed and LENSAR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PAVmed
|N/A
|N/A
|-$34.28 million
|($0.59)
|-2.68
|LENSAR
|$34.46 million
|2.31
|-$19.60 million
|($2.09)
|-3.46
LENSAR has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PAVmed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
29.1% of PAVmed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of PAVmed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of LENSAR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk & Volatility
PAVmed has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENSAR has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
LENSAR beats PAVmed on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About PAVmed (Get Rating)
PAVmed, Inc. is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division consists of the EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and the EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology. The Minimally Invasive Interventions division offers the CarpX minimally invasive surgical device for carpal tunnel syndrome. The Infusion Therapy division includes the PortIO implantable intraosseous vascular access device and NextFlo highly accurate disposable intravenous infusion platform technology. The Emerging Innovations division consists of non-invasive laser-based glucose monitoring, single-use ventilators, resorbable pediatric ear tubes and mechanical circulatory cannulas. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
About LENSAR (Get Rating)
LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
