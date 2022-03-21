Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,998,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,014,000 after purchasing an additional 327,878 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,943,000 after purchasing an additional 18,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 279.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,242 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,551,000 after acquiring an additional 170,516 shares during the period. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.37. 216,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,693. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.34. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

