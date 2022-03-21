Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €191.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €191.00 ($209.89) price objective by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($127.47) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($91.21) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($230.77) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($131.87) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €135.09 ($148.45).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of Rheinmetall stock traded up €6.50 ($7.14) during trading on Monday, reaching €169.50 ($186.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €76.28 ($83.82) and a 1-year high of €162.95 ($179.07). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €111.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €93.16.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.