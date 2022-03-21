Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riley Exploration Permian Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It involved in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, or NGLs principally in the Permian Basin. Riley Exploration Permian Inc., formerly known as Tengasco Inc., is based in GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. “

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $53.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.38 million. Analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Yorktown Energy Partners V LP purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,897,000. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

