RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. RingCentral posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.59. 1,228,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,548. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.50. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $98.91 and a 12 month high of $337.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

