Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.32) to GBX 4,850 ($63.07) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($67.62) to GBX 5,100 ($66.32) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,320.06.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average of $69.73. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.785 per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 10.2%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

