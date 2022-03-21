Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Rite Aid posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rite Aid.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Shares of RAD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.36. 1,841,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,141. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78.

In related news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan purchased 14,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $199,895.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rite Aid by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,124,000 after purchasing an additional 385,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,570,000 after purchasing an additional 126,999 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the third quarter worth approximately $13,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 551,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 129,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rite Aid (RAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.