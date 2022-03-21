Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Riverview Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of RVSB opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.66. The company has a market cap of $168.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.78. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $8.22.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.16%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter worth $79,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter worth $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
