Robert W. Baird Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $300.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $415.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $417.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $323.66.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS stock opened at $222.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Zscaler has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,330. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Zscaler by 24.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zscaler by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 667.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 20,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.