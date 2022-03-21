Robert W. Baird Trims Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price to $95.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.15.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $89.60 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $78.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.41 and its 200 day moving average is $106.19. The company has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.