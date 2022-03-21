Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives $26.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.10.

Several brokerages have commented on HOOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

HOOD opened at $13.44 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,989.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,401,642.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

