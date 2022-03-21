Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RCKY. TheStreet lowered Rocky Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocky Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocky Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $44.96 on Thursday. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $169.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.11 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Rocky Brands by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Rocky Brands by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Rocky Brands by 102,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Rocky Brands by 371.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rocky Brands by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

