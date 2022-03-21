Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,641 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.0% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $300.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $229.35 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

