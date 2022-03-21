Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 277 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 245.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.77.

DHI stock opened at $85.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.17. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.53 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

