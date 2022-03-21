Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Reduces Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,481,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,543,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after purchasing an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,826,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.55.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $501.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $390.08 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $486.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

