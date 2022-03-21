Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Takes $50,000 Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

PFFD opened at $23.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

