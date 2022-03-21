RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives $15.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

RPT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,417. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.93.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

