RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Price Target Cut to $41.00

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RMBL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $559.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99.

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.00. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.43) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RumbleON will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON during the second quarter worth about $1,416,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in RumbleON during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

