RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Price Target Cut to $41.00

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on RMBL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $559.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON during the second quarter worth about $1,416,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in RumbleON during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.
About RumbleON (Get Rating)
RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RumbleON (RMBL)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.