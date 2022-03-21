Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Northern Trust worth $60,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $115.21 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.24.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

