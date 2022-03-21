Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,851 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of EPAM Systems worth $114,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.20.

EPAM stock opened at $294.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $388.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $547.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

